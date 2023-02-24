US Markets

Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees - memo

February 24, 2023 — 07:53 am EST

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST will lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs, a memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters said.

On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden.

While technology companies have been laying of thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this would be the largest layoff hitting the telecoms industry.

"The way headcount reductions will be managed will differ depending on local country practice," Chief Executive Borje Ekholm wrote in the memo.

"In several countries the headcount reductions have already been communicated this week," he said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Essi Lehto and Jane Merriman)

