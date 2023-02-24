Ericsson to lay off 8,500 employees - memo

STOCKHOLM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST will lay off 8,500 employees globally as part of its plan to cut costs, according to a memo sent to employees and seen by Reuters.

On Monday, the company announced plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden.

While technology companies have been laying of thousands of employees citing economic conditions, this would be the largest layoff hitting the telecom industry.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm, editing by Essi Lehto)

