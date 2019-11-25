Ericsson to invest over $230 mln in Brazil 5G assembly line

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST plans to invest 1 billion reais ($238.30 million) in Brazil to add a new assembly line dedicated to 5th generation technology (5G), supplying its Latin American operations, an executive told Reuters on Monday.

The move is likely to stir competition with Finland's Nokia NOKIA.HE and China's Huawei Technologies Co HWT.UL, which also have factories in Sao Paulo state and are racing to lead 5G deployment in Brazil.

"We already export 40% of all equipment assembled in Brazil to Latin American countries, and it will be no different with 5G," said Eduardo Ricotta, president of Ericsson Latam South, in a phone interview after meeting with President Jair Bolsonaro.

($1 = 4.1964 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.