Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST plans to cut around 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan that could also result in thousands of job losses in other countries, particularly in the Americas, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Ericsson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

