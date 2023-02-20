US Markets

Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

February 20, 2023 — 04:12 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST plans to cut around 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan that could also result in thousands of job losses in other countries, particularly in the Americas, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Ericsson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

