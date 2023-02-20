US Markets

Ericsson to cut 1,400 jobs in Sweden

Credit: REUTERS/TT News Agency

February 20, 2023 — 04:47 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Telecoms gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST plans to cut about 1,400 jobs in Sweden as part of a broader plan to reduce costs globally, it said on Monday.

The company had earlier announced plans to cut costs by 9 billion crowns ($880 million) by the end of 2023 as demand slows in some markets, including North America.

Further job cuts, numbering several thousands in other countries, are likely to be announced in the coming days, said two sources close to the matter.

Ericsson last made deep cuts in 2017 when it laid off thousands of employees and focused on research to pull the company out of losses.

The company was negotiating with its employee union in Sweden for months on how to handle cost cuts.

Agreement has now been reached with Swedish unions on how to manage headcount reductions, a spokesperson said, adding that the company intends to make the cuts through a voluntary programme.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee Editing by David Goodman)

