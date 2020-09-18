US Markets

Ericsson to buy wireless networking firm Cradlepoint in $1.1 bln deal

Contributors
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Ericsson has agreed to buy U.S.-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint in a $1.1 billion deal, the Swedish telecoms gear maker said on Friday.

Adds details, background

STOCKHOLM, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST has agreed to buy U.S.-based wireless networking company Cradlepoint in a $1.1 billion deal, the Swedish telecoms gear maker said on Friday.

The deal, Ericsson's largest in more than a decade, would give it access to tools that can connect devices using Internet of Things over a 4G or a 5G network.

The transaction, expected to close before the end of this year, will hurt Ericsson's operating margins by about 1% in 2021 and 2022, and contribute to operating cash flow starting in 2022.

Ericsson said its 2022 group financial targets remained unchanged.

Cradlepoint, which will become a subsidiary of Ericsson, was founded in 2006, has more than 650 employees, and provides subscription-based wireless networking software and hardware to businesses.

It had sales of 1.2 billion crowns ($137 million) in 2019, with a gross margin of 61%.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Tomasz Janowski)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular