Ericsson To Buy Genaker To Strengthen MC-PTT Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced signing of an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Barcelona, Spain-based Genaker, a provider of Mission Critical Push-to-talk solutions.

Genaker was founded in 2004 and employs around 30 people. Genaker's employees will transfer to Ericsson as part of the acquisition.

Ericsson expects this acquisition to strengthen its MC-PTT offering and that it is a building block in its focus on strengthening service providers' capabilities towards mission critical users.

Monica Zethzon, Head of Solution Area Communication Services, Ericsson, said "We have worked with Genaker as a partner in Mission Critical Applications for many years and we are now taking this step to further strengthen our end-to-end offering. We're really excited that the Genaker team is joining us and that we can bring the value of their expertise to our customers."

