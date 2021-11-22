Ericsson to buy cloud firm Vonage for $6.2 bln

STOCKHOLM, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Mobile telecoms equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Monday it had agreed to buy cloud communications firm Vonage for $6.2 billion.

"The merger agreement was approved unanimously by the Board of Vonage," Ericsson said in a statement.

"The transaction builds upon Ericsson's stated intent to expand globally in wireless enterprise, offering existing customers an increased share of a market valued at $700 billion by 2030."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

