Ericsson to Boost Tracking Solutions With IoT Connectivity

Ericsson ERIC yesterday announced that it has teamed up with Sony Network Communications Europe and Telenor Connexion to augment real-time location as well as tracking solutions for different sectors. The Swedish company expects the number of IoT connections, including NB-IoT and Cat-M technologies, to reach almost 25 billion by 2025.



The collaboration will see the use of Telenor Connexion’s network, Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator for global connectivity and Sony Network Communications Europe's smart IoT services. Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator is its device management platform, providing enterprises with a solution that manages IoT operations, using worldwide mobile network infrastructure.



Notably, more than 35 service providers in 100 countries are currently part of the Ericsson IoT Accelerator ecosystem. The service allows scalable and secure connectivity management of IoT devices to more than 5000 enterprises worldwide. Moreover, Sony Network Communications Europe focuses on connectivity solutions and offers IoT cellular platforms, providing cellular connectivity and wearable tracking devices. Critical IoT includes both wide-area and local-area use cases that have requirements for extremely low latency and ultra-high reliability.



Massive IoT primarily consists of wide-area use cases, connecting massive numbers of low-complexity, low-cost devices with long battery life and relatively low throughput. NB-IoT and Cat-M technologies complement each other, and many service providers are deploying both technologies. By the end of 2025, NB-IoT and Cat-M are projected to account for 52% of all cellular IoT connections. Broadband IoT mainly includes wide-area use cases that require higher throughput, lower latency and larger data volumes than Massive IoT technologies can support.



Ericsson’s “cost and efficiency program” has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focusing on structural changes that will help generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. It intends to increase investment in certain core areas to develop a product portfolio. Ericsson is also focusing on stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio, and re-establishing profitability in managed services by managing existing contracts as well as investing in automation.



Ericsson is witnessing healthy momentum in its business, based on the strategy to increase its investments for technology leadership, including 5G. In Networks, the company’s ongoing activities comprise investments in R&D to safeguard a leading product portfolio and cost leadership; increase investments in automation and serviceability driving down costs; and selectively gain market shares based on technology and cost competitiveness.



Further, Ericsson is on track with its 2020 and 2022 financial targets while progressing toward building a stronger company in the long term. It has invested in R&D and supply chain capacity to increase market share. The company continues to focus on restructuring plan to cut costs and streamline focus areas as well as explore options for the media business.



Ericsson has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.7% compared with 14.9% of the industry. The stock has lost 5.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 12.1% in the past six months.







Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM, Viasat, Inc. VSAT and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Qualcomm has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 10%, on average.



Viasat has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 402%, on average.



InterDigital has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62%, on average. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.