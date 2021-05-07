Markets
Ericsson Signs Mutually Beneficial Agreement With Samsung To End All Patent Disputes

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) and Samsung have reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses, including patents relating to all cellular technologies, including 5G. This ends complaints filed by both companies before the United States International Trade Commission as well as the ongoing lawsuits in several countries. The cross-license deal covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from January 1, 2021.

The companies noted that the details of the agreement are confidential and will not be disclosed. Also, the companies have agreed on technology cooperation projects to advance the mobile industry.

Ericsson noted that, in the second quarter 2021, IPR licensing revenues, including the new agreement covering sales from January 1, 2021, are expected to be 2.0 billion Swedish kronor to 2.5 billion Swedish kronor.

