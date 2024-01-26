News & Insights

Markets
ERIC

Ericsson Signs Funding Deals With European Investment Bank

January 26, 2024 — 03:04 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that it has signed two agreements for funding with the European Investment Bank for a total of 420 million euros whereof 250 million euros was disbursed in December 2023.

The loans are allocated to fund Ericsson's research and development (R&D) initiatives focused on advancing wireless technology from 2023 to 2025.

Ericsson stated that the R&D investments are an important contributor into the company's overall plan to reach the Net Zero target by 2040 through reduced energy consumption in the mobile networks globally.

In December 2023, Ericsson signed a 7-year 100 million euros green funding agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank. The loan will finance R&D investments in wireless technology.

On November 23, 2023, Ericsson announced the successful placement of a green Euro-denominated 500 million 4.5-year bond.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.