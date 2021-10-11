US Markets
Ericsson signs 5-year 5G contract with AT&T

Sweden's Ericsson said on Monday it has won a five-year contract from AT&T to help build its 5G network in the United States.

AT&T, which won an auction earlier this year for C-Band spectrum, plans to use Ericsson's gear to launch its 5G standalone network.

