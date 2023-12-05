Ericsson shares rally on AT&T network deal, Nokia drops

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST shares rallied in early trading on Tuesday after AT&TT.N chose the Swedish telecoms equipment maker over Finnish rival Nokia NOKIA.HE to build a network under a five-year deal that could see spending reach $14 billion.

Ericsson rose around 8% on German trading platform Tradegate, while Nokia fell 9%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

