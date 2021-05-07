Ericsson settles patent dispute with Samsung

STOCKHOLM, May 7 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Friday it had reached a multi-year agreement on global patent licenses with Samsung 005930.KS, ending a dispute that hit the Swedish telecom equipment maker's first-quarter revenue.

The cross-license agreement covers sales of network infrastructure and handsets from Jan. 1, 2021, it said in a statement.

Ericsson expects second-quarter patent licensing revenue to be between 2 billion Swedish crowns ($237.30 million) to 2.5 billion crowns.

($1 = 8.4280 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, European Technology & Telecoms Correspondent, based in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

