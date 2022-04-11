Ericsson says to suspend business in Russia indefinitely

STOCKHOLM, April 11 (Reuters) - Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Monday it was suspending its business in Russia indefinitely.

It said in a statement it would record a 900 million crown ($95.17 million) provision in the first quarter related to move.

($1 = 9.4568 Swedish crowns)

