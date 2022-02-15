US Markets

Ericsson says 2019 probe found serious compliance breaches in Iraq

Supantha Mukherjee
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Ericsson said on Tuesday an internal investigation in 2019 found serious breaches of compliance rules in Iraq, including evidence of corruption-related misconduct and improper use of sales agents and consultants.

The Swedish telecom equipment group said it was working with external counsel to review the findings and remediation resulting from the investigation to identify any additional measures that it should take.

The probe, which was triggered by unusual expense claims in Iraq dating back to 2018, had resulted in several employees exiting the company, other remedial actions being taken, and termination of a number of third-party relationships.

