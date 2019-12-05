Ericsson Responds To Media Coverage On Resolution Of U.S. FCPA Investigations

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) has declined to comment on the recent media coverage about the resolution of the ongoing U.S. FCPA (U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act) investigations. However, the company said it can confirm that the provision of $1.2 billion is still its current estimate of the amounts needed to cover the monetary sanctions, plus other related costs, as previously announced.

It was previously disclosed that Ericsson is in discussions with the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC regarding the resolution of their investigations.

