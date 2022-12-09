Ericsson Reaches Deal To End Patent-related Legal Disputes With Apple

Markets
(RTTNews) - Swedish telecom equipment group Ericsson (ERIC) said Friday that it has reached a multi-year, global patent license agreement with Apple Inc. (AAPL), ending all ongoing patent-related legal disputes in several countries.

The agreement includes a cross-license relating to patented cellular standard-essential technologies and grants certain other patent rights.

Ericsson estimates the fourth quarter 2022 IPR licensing revenues will be 5.5 billion Swedish kronor - 6.0 billion kronor, which includes effects of the agreement with Apple covering sales from January 15, 2022, and ongoing IPR business with all other licensees.

