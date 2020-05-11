Ericsson raises 2025 forecast for 5G subscriptions due to pandemic

Contributors
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TT NEWS AGENCY

Sweden's Ericsson will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Monday.

STOCKHOLM, May 11 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST will lift its forecast for 5G subscriptions globally to around 2.8 billion by 2025 from 2.6 billion seen previously, as a consequence of the coronavirus outbreak, it said on Monday.

The telecoms sector has been among few to experience surging demand despite the economic uncertainty linked to the pandemic, as more people work remotely.

"Long-term we look at 2025 2.8 billion 5G subscriptions", Patrik Cerwall, Head of Strategic Marketing at Ericsson, told a web seminar held by the telecoms gear maker.

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Supantha Mukherjee; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More