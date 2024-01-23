News & Insights

Markets
ERIC

Ericsson Q4 Net Income Declines; Sales Down 17% Organically

January 23, 2024 — 01:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) reported that its fourth quarter net income to owners of the parent company declined to 3.39 billion Swedish kronor from 6.07 billion Swedish kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.02 kronor compared to 1.82 kronor. EBIT excluding restructuring charges amounted to 7.4 billion Swedish kronor compared to 8.1 billion Swedish kronor, last year.

Fourth quarter net sales were 71.88 billion Swedish kronor, down 16% from prior year. Sales declined organically by 17%, driven by a 23% decline in Networks.

The company expects the current market uncertainties to prevail into 2024 with a further decline of the RAN market outside China.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.