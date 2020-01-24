Ericsson Q4 core profit hit by slowdown in U.S. business

Swedish telecoms equipment group Ericsson reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter core earnings on Friday, but said the quarter, seasonally its best, had nevertheless been hit by a slowdown in its previously surging U.S. business.
