Ericsson Q3 tops forecast as strong 5G market boosts earnings

Contributors
Helena Soderpalm Reuters
Johannes Hellstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings well ahead of market expectations on Thursday and lifted its 2020 sales target citing a stronger 5G market and currency effects.

Adds background, details

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson ERICb.ST reported quarterly core earnings well ahead of market expectations on Thursday and lifted its 2020 sales target citing a stronger 5G market and currency effects.

The Swedish company, which together with Nokia NOKIA.HE and Huawei sells the bulk of the radio access network equipment that is key for next generation 5G mobile services, said it was now targeting sales of 230-240 billion crowns ($23.5-24.5 billion) in 2020, up from 210-220 billion previously.

"We continue to see strong momentum in our business, based on the strategy to increase our investments for technology

leadership, including 5G," Ericsson Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement. "5G is taking off earlier than anticipated".

Adjusted third-quarter operating earnings at the mobile network gear maker rose to 6.5 billion crowns ($664.74 million)from 3.8 billion a year earlier, corresponding to an 11.4% margin and beating the 5.2 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll.

Ericsson kept its target for an operating margin of greater than 10% for 2020, citing the short-term dilutive impact from strategic contracts and an initially higher cost level for newly introduced 5G products.

It rejigged its 2022 target to 12-14% from more than 12% earlier.

The company said it now expected the Radio Access Network (RAN) equipment market to increase by 5% in 2019, compared to 3% growth expected in July.

($1 = 9.7799 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

((helena.soderpalm@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 700 10 15; Reuters Messaging: helena.soderpalm.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters