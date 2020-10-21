Ericsson Q3 core profit beats forecasts

Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates and said it was maintaining its financial targets for 2022.

The company's third-quarter adjusted operating earnings rose to 9.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.0 billion) from 6.5 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 6.98 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 8.7165 Swedish crowns)

