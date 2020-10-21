Ericsson Q3 core profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST on Wednesday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates and said it was maintaining its financial targets for 2022.

The company's third-quarter adjusted operating earnings rose to 9.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.0 billion) from 6.5 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 6.98 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 8.7165 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

