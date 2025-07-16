Ericsson Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Healthy Licensing Revenue

Ericsson ERIC reported mixed second-quarter 2025 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. Despite healthy traction in the Networks Segment in the Americas, ERIC’s top line was affected by weakness in the South East Asia, Oceania and India regions. Higher IPR licensing revenues, cost optimization and a robust portfolio boosted the gross margin.

Net Income

Ericsson recorded a net income of SEK 4.6 billion ($476 million) or SEK 1.37 (14 cents) per share against a loss of SEK 11 billion or SEK 3.34 per share in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents.

Revenues

Ericsson generated SEK 56.1 billion ($5.8 billion) in revenues, down 6% year over year. However, sales improved 2% on an organic basis. Weakness in South East Asia, Oceania and India impacted the sales growth. The line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.94 billion.

Segment Results

Networks segment generated SEK 35.7 billion ($3.67 billion), down 5% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of SEK 37.7 billion. The top line missed our revenue estimate of SEK 42 billion. The segment’s gross margin improved to 49.5% from 46.1% in the year-ago quarter. It benefited from higher licensing revenue, cost reduction and market mix. Higher tariffs have hindered growth to some extent. Sales declined in Latin America, South East Asia, Oceania and India, partially reversing this trend.



Cloud Software and Services revenues declined 5% year over year to SEK 14.4 billion ($1.49 billion), slightly missing our estimate of SEK 14.7 billion. Gross margin improved to 43.2% from 37.2% in the prior-year quarter. Increased IPR licensing revenues, commercial discipline and improvement in delivery performance propelled the gross margin.



Enterprise segment generated SEK 5.5 billion ($569 million), down 14% from the year-ago quarter’s tally of SEK 6.5 billion, owing to declining sales in the Global Communication Platform and Enterprise Wireless solutions. Net sales beat our revenue estimate of SEK 3.05 billion. Adjusted gross margin was 54.9% compared with 51.1% in the year-ago quarter.



Other revenues were SEK 0.5 billion ($52 million), matching the figure of the prior-year quarter.



Region-wise, South-East Asia, Oceania and India registered revenues of SEK 5.5 billion ($569 million), down from SEK 7.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. Revenues from North East Asia decreased 17% year over year to SEK 3.8 billion ($393 million). Net sales from the Americas were 19.8 billion ($2.04 billion), matching the prior-year quarter’s figure.



Europe, Middle East and African markets witnessed a 6% year-over-year decline to SEK 16.2 billion ($1.67 billion). Revenues from other regions increased to SEK 10.9 billion ($1.13 billion) from SEK 10.5 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Other Details

Gross income, excluding restructuring charges, improved to SEK 27 billion ($2.79 billion) from the year-ago figure of SEK 26.3 billion, driven by solid sales growth. Gross margin, excluding restructuring charges, was 48% compared with 43.9% in the year-earlier quarter.

Cash Flow and Liquidity

Ericsson generated SEK 4.2 billion ($434 million) cash from operating activities during the quarter. As of June 30, 2025, the company had net cash of SEK 36.04 billion ($3.8 billion) and SEK 24.9 billion liabilities for post-employment benefits.

Outlook

For the third quarter of 2025, revenues from the Networks, Cloud Software and Services segment are expected to be broadly similar to the three-year average seasonality. The gross margin in the Networks segment is likely to be in the range of 48-50%. Amortization of intangible assets is forecasted to be around SEK -0.5 billion per quarter, of which approximately SEK -0.4 billion is related to the Enterprise segment. Restructuring charges are projected to remain at elevated levels.

