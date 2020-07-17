Ericsson Q2 core profit beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, July 17 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST on Friday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates and said it was maintaining its financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

The company's second-quarter adjusted quarterly operating earnings rose to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($495.85 million) from 3.9 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 3.36 billion crowns, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Total revenue for the telecom equipment maker, a rival of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Finland's Nokia NOKIA.HE, rose 1% to 55.6 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.0753 Swedish crowns)

