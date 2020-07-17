Ericsson Q2 core profit beats forecast

Sweden's Ericsson on Friday reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates and said it was maintaining its financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

The company's second-quarter adjusted quarterly operating earnings rose to 4.5 billion Swedish crowns ($495.85 million) from 3.9 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 3.36 billion crowns, according to a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Total revenue for the telecom equipment maker, a rival of China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Finland's Nokia NOKIA.HE, rose 1% to 55.6 billion crowns.

($1 = 9.0753 Swedish crowns)

