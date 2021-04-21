US Markets

Ericsson Q1 core profit beats forecast

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Sweden's Ericsson on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment offset a loss of royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics.

STOCKHOLM, April 21 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST on Wednesday reported first-quarter core earnings above market estimates, as strong sales of 5G equipment offset a loss of royalty income due to a patent fight with Samsung Electronics 005930.KS.

The company's quarterly adjusted operating earnings rose to 5.3 billion Swedish crowns ($627.9 million) from 4.6 billion a year ago, beating the mean forecast of 5.0 billion crowns, according to Refinitiv estimates.

($1 = 8.4404 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular