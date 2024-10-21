Ericsson price target raised to SEK 70.50 from SEK 62.50 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Ericsson (ERIC) to SEK 70.50 from SEK 62.50 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
