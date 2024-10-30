Ericsson price target raised to SEK 70 from SEK 48 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Ericsson (ERIC) to SEK 70 from SEK 48 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ERIC:
- Ericsson Announces Executive Change Amid Strategic Shift
- Ericsson, MasOrange announce five-year Open RAN-ready future-network partnership
- Ericsson price target raised to SEK 70.50 from SEK 62.50 at JPMorgan
- Ericsson price target raised to SEK 80 from SEK 68 at Deutsche Bank
- Nokia in talks with Bharti Airtel for multibillion dollar contract, Reuters says
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.