March 2 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson has agreed to pay $206 million and plead guilty to U.S. corruption charges after it violated a previous agreement with federal prosecutors, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The plea follows a scandal over possible payments the telecommunications firm made to Islamic State. (Reporting by Chris Prentice and Kanishka Singh) ((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: ERICSSON CHARGES/ (URGENT)

