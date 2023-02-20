Markets
ERIC

Ericsson Plans To Eliminate About 1,400 Jobs In Sweden : Report

February 20, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LM Ericsson (ERIC) plans to eliminate about 1,400 jobs in Sweden. As part of a broader plan, this could also result in thousands of job losses in other countries, Reuters reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Last month, the Swedish telecom major reported weak profit in its fourth quarter, hurt by hefty charges, despite higher revenues. The company said it expects to start seeing the effect of its 9 billion kronor cost savings activities during the second quarter of 2023.

The firm then said it has full confidence and is on track to deliver on EBITA target of 15-18 percent by 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.