Ericsson Partners Microsoft on Connected Vehicle Platform

Ericsson ERIC communicated that it has joined forces with Microsoft MSFT to deliver a comprehensive connected vehicle platform at scale to the market. The Swedish firm is developing its Connected Vehicle Cloud in conjunction with the Microsoft Connected Vehicle Platform (MCVP).



MCVP allows automotive companies to accelerate the delivery of safe and personalized connected driving experiences. It includes the hyperscale, global availability, and regulatory compliance that come with Microsoft Azure. By joining their distinct expertise, Ericsson and Microsoft intend to help automotive manufacturers broaden their global connected vehicle solutions and offer a better experience to drivers and passengers.



The combined solution facilitates automakers to deploy vehicle services like fleet management, over-the-air software updates and connected safety services conveniently while minimizing expenses. Markedly, Ericsson’s Connected Vehicle Cloud connects more than 4 million vehicles across 180 countries, accounting for almost 10% of the world’s connected vehicle market. The platform has been modified to meet car makers’ growing demand for scalability and flexibility alongside connected vehicle service.



Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report, issued in November, anticipates global 5G subscriptions to exceed 2.6 billion within the next six years, on the back of sustained momentum and a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The report states that 5G will cover up to 65% of the world’s population by the end of 2025 and handle 45% of global mobile data traffic. Average monthly data-traffic-per-smartphone is expected to rise from the current figure of 7.2 GB to 24 GB by the end of 2025, supported by consumer behavior like virtual reality streaming.



Ericsson has more than 75 commercial 5G agreements with communication service providers, of which 23 are live networks. A total of 13 million 5G subscriptions are estimated by the end of 2019. Network deployments are likely to ramp up during 2020, building the foundation for massive adoption of 5G subscriptions.



Moreover, growth in 5G subscription is expected to be significantly faster than that of LTE. The fastest uptake is likely to be in North America, with 74% of projected 5G mobile subscriptions by the end of 2025. North East Asia is projected to follow at 56%, with Europe at 55%.



In Networks business (which accounts for the lion’s share of total sales), Ericsson’s ongoing activities include investing in R&D to safeguard a leading product portfolio and cost leadership; increase investments in automation and serviceability driving down costs; and selectively gain market shares based on technology and cost competitiveness.



In October, the company completed the acquisition of Kathrein’s antenna and filter business in order to expand its Radio System portfolio with new products and capabilities. Ericsson continues to execute its strategy and is on track to achieve its 2020 financial goals. It has been working with operators to help in their network modernization, while optimizing on plenty of opportunities.



Shares of Ericsson have gained 6.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 5% in the past three months. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 25.7% upward over the past 90 days.







Ericsson currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a VGM Score of B.



A few other top-ranked stocks in the industry are Qualcomm Incorporated QCOM and Ubiquiti Inc. UI, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Qualcomm has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 14%.



Ubiquiti has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



