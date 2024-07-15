Ericsson, OPPO Enter Global Patent Cross License Agreement - Quick Facts

News & Insights

Ericsson, OPPO Enter Global Patent Cross License Agreement

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) and OPPO have signed a multi-year global patent cross license agreement covering patents essential to standards for cellular technologies, including 5G. OPPO will make royalty payments to Ericsson. Also, OPPO and Ericsson will conduct business cooperation on a number of projects related to 5G, including device testing, customer engagements and marketing activities.

Christina Petersson, Chief Intellectual Property Officer at Ericsson, said: "The license confirms that the patent licensing industry works and is proof that a vast majority of license agreements are based on business negotiations. We now look forward to growing Ericsson's IPR revenues with additional 5G agreements and expansion into additional licensing areas, such as IoT and consumer electronics."

