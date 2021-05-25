Ericsson, Leonardo create partnership to develop new 5G solutions

MILAN, May 25 (Reuters) - Sweden's Ericsson ERICb.ST and Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday they were joining forces to develop new 5G solutions ensuring enhanced safety.

Under the collaboration, Ericsson and Leonardo will share research and development capabilities and competences spanning from cyber security to 5G networks, the two companies said.

The partnership will also address cyber security while threats are becoming more complex in particular for strategic critical infrastructures, they added.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

