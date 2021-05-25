Oil

Ericsson, Leonardo create partnership to develop new 5G solutions

Sweden's Ericsson and Italy's Leonardo said on Tuesday they were joining forces to develop new 5G solutions ensuring enhanced safety.

Under the collaboration, Ericsson and Leonardo will share research and development capabilities and competences spanning from cyber security to 5G networks, the two companies said.

The partnership will also address cyber security while threats are becoming more complex in particular for strategic critical infrastructures, they added.

