Markets
ERIC

Ericsson, Lenovo Resolve Patent Licensing Dispute

April 03, 2025 — 11:28 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) and Lenovo have reached a settlement to resolve their patent licensing dispute over a multi-year, global patent cross-license agreement between the two companies.

As part of the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies in several countries, including the actions pending before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), will be withdrawn.

Financial impacts are expected to be recognized from second quarter 2025, reflecting the partial settlement. The remaining patent licensing dispute will be fully resolved through an arbitration process between the parties.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ERIC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.