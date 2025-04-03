Ericsson, Lenovo Resolve Patent Licensing Dispute

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) and Lenovo have reached a settlement to resolve their patent licensing dispute over a multi-year, global patent cross-license agreement between the two companies.

As part of the settlement, all ongoing lawsuits and administrative proceedings filed by both companies in several countries, including the actions pending before the United States International Trade Commission (USITC), will be withdrawn.

Financial impacts are expected to be recognized from second quarter 2025, reflecting the partial settlement. The remaining patent licensing dispute will be fully resolved through an arbitration process between the parties.

