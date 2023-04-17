Markets
ERIC

Ericsson, Government Of Canada Announce Five-year R&D Partnership - Quick Facts

April 17, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ericsson (ERIC) announced a five-year R&D partnership valued at more than C$470 million between the company and the Government of Canada. The investment, at Ericsson's Ottawa, Ontario and Montreal, Quebec facilities, is expected to create and upskill hundreds of jobs - strengthening the sites as global leaders in 5G Advanced, 6G, AI, Cloud RAN, and Core Network technologies.

The company said the investment will also support the expansion of research facilities and staff support for quantum computing at Ericsson's recently established Quantum Research hub in Montreal.

François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, said: "By investing in Ericsson Canada, our government continues to support and strengthen the 5G networks of today and 6G networks of the future."

