Ericsson-GCI Partnership Brings First 5G Service in Alaska

Ericsson ERIC, in collaboration with General Communication Inc. (“GCI”) — a subsidiary of GCI Liberty, Inc. GLIBA — has turned up the first 5G cell sites in the largest city of Alaska, Anchorage. With this, the Alaskan network operator becomes the northernmost 5G wireless carrier in the nation. Markedly, the move will enable the Sweden-based telecom equipment maker to capitalize on its best-in-class capabilities in wireless core services platform.



GCI is a leading telecommunications company that provides data, mobile, voice and managed services to consumers and business customers in Alaska. The company’s metro fiber network provides backhaul services to various towers and buildings. Ericsson and GCI have been working together under a project to improve 4G LTE service and add 5G-backed capabilities in the region. Dubbed Hometown 5G, the initiative is aimed to provide top-notch data connectivity experience to Alaska citizens with managed WiFi services. Reinforcing network modernization efforts, this project is likely to leverage GCI’s mix of low- and mid-band spectrum for 5G New Radio (NR) to provide seamless network connectivity with better coverage.



Ericsson's 5G NR RAN is an integral component of its 5G Platform and includes software support for migration from LTE (a 4G mobile communications standard) to NR (a global 5G standard). It offers an industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption as networks grow in scale and complexity. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



Per the deal, Ericsson will provide its 3GPP standards-based 5G NR hardware and software to 82 macro cell sites across the districts of Anchorage, Girdwood and Eagle River. The Hometown 5G Project, which has invested millions of dollars for Anchorage’s economic development, surpassed $3 billion in the last 40 years. It is recognized as one of the biggest initiatives in GCI’s history. The 5G network deployed by Ericsson will also provide a speed boost of at least five times, providing high-quality mission-critical communication infrastructure to tackle connectivity woes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



With a history of serving more than 200 Alaska-based communities, GCI stated that the 5G network technology will enhance the spectrum availability from 15 MHz to nearly 60 MHz. Strengthening the long-standing partnership, both the companies will optimize new 5G use cases with improved network speed to provide a premium experience to consumers and enterprises as well as accelerate applications for various industries across Alaska. This deployment marks the 22nd commercial agreement on 5G for GCI and will support the local government’s efforts for the development of Anchorage’s smart city project. The project is expected to be completed in 2020 with initial 5G services available in the first half of this year.



Ericsson is seeing healthy momentum in its business, based on the strategy to increase its investments for technology leadership, including 5G. Its mobility report predicts 1.9 billion mobile 5G subscriptions globally by the end of 2024, up from 1.5 billion subscriptions predicted in the mobility report of 2018. In Networks, the company’s ongoing activities include investments in R&D to safeguard a leading product portfolio and cost leadership; increase investments in automation and serviceability, while lowering costs; and selectively gain market shares led by technology and cost competitiveness.



Further, the company is on track with its 2020 and 2022 financial targets while progressing toward building a stronger company in the long term. It has invested in R&D and supply chain capacity to increase market share. The company continues to focus on a restructuring plan to cut costs and streamline focus areas as well as explore options for the media business.



Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.7%. The stock has lost 16.1% compared with 16.7% decline of the industry in the past year.





Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Opera Limited OPRA and InterDigital, Inc. IDCC. While Opera sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), InterDigital carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Opera’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 192.9%, on average.



InterDigital’s bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the last four quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 62%, on average.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.



See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.