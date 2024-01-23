Ericsson fourth quarter earnings beat forecast

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST on Tuesday reported a fall in fourth quarter operating profit but beat expectations as the telecom equipment supplier increased its margin in a market where demand for 5G equipment is growing slowly.

($1 = 10.4245 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Olivier Sorgho, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.