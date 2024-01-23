News & Insights

Ericsson fourth quarter earnings beat forecast

January 23, 2024 — 01:09 am EST

Written by Supantha Mukherjee and Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST on Tuesday reported a fall in fourth quarter operating profit but beat expectations as the telecom equipment supplier increased its margin in a market where demand for 5G equipment is growing slowly.

($1 = 10.4245 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Olivier Sorgho, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Olivier.Sorgho@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.