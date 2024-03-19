Ericsson Forms New Entity To Boost US Govt Agencies' 5G Transformation

(RTTNews) - Swedish telecom major, Ericsson (ERIC) said on Tuesday that it has formed Ericsson Federal Technologies Group or EFTG, a new entity dedicated to deliver a 5G-supported digital transformation across multiple agencies in the U.S. federal government.

Ericsson meets USG requirements for 5G networks, including support for Open RAN-ready technologies and equipment Made in the USA from its Texas-based USA 5G Smart Factory.

This new organization will also partner with leading systems integrators, existing customers, and USG entities to analyze requirements essential for capturing new demands.

EFTG will be led by Christopher Ling who has extensive experience in growing federal and commercial businesses in advanced technology and cyber-security.

Ling previously worked at Booz Allen Hamilton for over almost three-decade, most recently as the Executive Vice President and Group Lead of the National Security Business in the U.S.

