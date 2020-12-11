US Markets

Ericsson files patent lawsuit against Samsung in U.S.

Contributor
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Ericsson said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung for alleged violations of contractual commitments to negotiate in good faith and to licence patents.

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung 005930.KS for alleged violations of contractual commitments to negotiate in good faith and to licence patents.

Delayed royalty payments from unlicensed periods and potential costs of litigation may impact Ericsson's operating income by 1 billion Swedish crowns to 1.5 billion per quarter beginning in the first quarter 2021, the company said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular