Ericsson files patent lawsuit against Samsung in U.S.

STOCKHOLM, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ericsson ERICb.ST said on Friday it has filed a lawsuit in the United States against Samsung 005930.KS for alleged violations of contractual commitments to negotiate in good faith and to licence patents.

Delayed royalty payments from unlicensed periods and potential costs of litigation may impact Ericsson's operating income by 1 billion Swedish crowns to 1.5 billion per quarter beginning in the first quarter 2021, the company said.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.