Ericsson (ERIC), Vodafone Team Up for 5G Deployment in Romania

Ericsson ERIC announced that it has entered into a six-year agreement with Vodafone Romania. Per the deal, Ericsson will facilitate the upgradation of Vodafone’s existing infrastructure and accelerate the deployment of high-performing 5G networks in the country.



By leveraging Ericsson 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) technology, Vodafone is aiming to offer faster connectivity, low latency and secure network performance to its customers. Ericsson Radio System Portfolio boasts a comprehensive suite of 5G RAN products, including the Ericsson Antenna System, which is an integral component of the RAN infrastructure. This system ensures greater throughput with significantly lower power consumption and reduces operational expenses with enhanced wind load and lower weight.



The solution’s offerings also include Massive MIMO (multiple input multiple output) technology that allows communication service providers to seamlessly utilize the mid-band 5G spectrum. The incorporation of these cutting-edge technologies will ensure a fast and smooth transition to 5G, expediting digital transformation across Romania.



The collaboration with Ericsson is a vital part of Vodafone’s multi-year investment plans that aim to develop strong technological fundamentals to build a future-ready, reliable and energy-efficient network infrastructure. Beyond robust connectivity, this initiative provides an innovative platform for residential users and enterprises to explore advanced use cases, drive industry transformation and foster a more interconnected digital society.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company focuses on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 158 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 67 countries.



The stock has lost 5.7% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 4.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 18.99%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 19.64%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 170.71%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 78.99%.



IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has delivered an earnings surprise of 13.28%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The company holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed data center segment. It is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in the data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ericsson (ERIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.