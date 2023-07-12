Ericsson (ERIC) Unveils Smart, Sustainable 5G Site in Texas

Ericsson ERIC, a global leader in telecommunications technology, has taken a significant step toward a sustainable future with the launch of its new smart and sustainable 5G site in Plano, TX. The site, powered by renewable energy sources and equipped with energy-efficient solutions, augments its position as a leader in building sustainable mobile networks.



The 5G site, which can potentially operate fully on solar energy for up to 24 hours, is a testament to Ericsson's dedication to decarbonizing the mobile network industry. By sourcing power from renewable energy sources, it aims to minimize the carbon footprint of mobile networks while ensuring uninterrupted connectivity and improving grid resilience.



Ericsson's smart site solutions for hybrid energy sources enable operators to control costs and increase profitability, particularly in rural or remote areas where power consumption needs to be efficient. The Plano 5G site features innovative technologies such as the ultra-lightweight mid-band Massive MIMO AIR 6419, RAN Processor 6651 and Enclosure 6160, incorporating solar shelves, lithium-ion batteries and a controller for hybrid energy operation and control. It represents the latest advancements in hybrid energy management, combining on-site solar and energy storage systems to enhance clean power integration and increase network resiliency.



By intelligently orchestrating multiple energy sources and storage technologies, operators can reach Net Zero goals and unlock the potential for selling excess energy back to the grid. The site's unified intelligent management system continuously optimizes energy sources, leveraging solar power and lithium-ion batteries to ensure cost efficiency.



Ericsson plans to expand the project in its second phase, exploring additional green energy sources such as hydrogen-based generators and collaborating with power grid vendors. This phase will optimize local energy generation and consumption, enabling operators to contribute to the grid through net metering and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based generators.



Ericsson is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology, with a significant market share and a large number of LTE networks worldwide. The company is focusing on 5G system development. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. The deployment of 5G networks is expected to boost the adoption of IoT devices, with technologies like network slicing gaining more prominence. Ericsson currently has 147 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 63 countries.



