Ericsson (ERIC) Unveils IoT Security Service, Aids Enterprises

Ericsson ERIC has collaborated with Orange S.A.’s ORAN business services unit — Orange Business Services — to boost the latter’s Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity solutions with a unique technology. Dubbed Threat Monitoring and Mitigation (TMM), this innovative offering from Ericsson has been specifically designed for facilitating service providers to deliver avant-garde security services to enterprise customers.



Markedly, Orange Business Services is providing this service under the moniker of “IoT Services Controlled”. The latest partnership is expected to not only aid customers with minimized cybersecurity threats but also highlight the relevance of Ericsson’s IoT platform to accelerate digital transformation and development of new business models in today’s 5G world.



Interestingly, Ericsson and Orange, a leading France-based telco, have been sharing an active working relationship for quite some time now. The two companies previously teamed up to deploy Ericsson’s 5G radio access network in major regions in France, including Paris, while modernizing Orange’s existing 2G/3G/4G radio access network. The Sweden-based telecom equipment vendor’s connectivity services work seamlessly with Orange’s cost-effective IoT solutions to support critical applications in the manufacturing and automotive sectors, thereby addressing new-age enterprise IoT and mobility requirements.



Notably, Ericsson’s intelligent security management software — Ericsson Security Manager — is an integral part of the TMM solution. Backed by a holistic approach, the Security Manager is equipped with comprehensive threat and vulnerability detection capabilities that make security visible with an end-to-end automated and repeatable process.



Notably, the TMM solution is an extended capability of Ericsson's IoT Accelerator platform that enhances the security posture of IoT services and manages network security with utmost flexibility. As majority of the organizations are migrating toward 5G, IoT and virtualization, complying with industry standard-based policies to ensure security and privacy in telco networks seems to be the need of the hour.



With this partnership, Orange Business Services can restrict data exfiltration and alleviate any potential malicious attacks with this much-sought-after IoT security monitoring and mitigation service. Impressively, the offering supports cellular IoT devices, and holds the capability to operate under industrial and mission-critical environments.



In addition to the IoT Services Controlled solution, Orange offers the IoT Managed Global Connectivity solution, which is primarily built on Ericsson’s IoT Accelerator platform. Driven by focused endeavor, the latest alliance will not only safeguard sensitive data of enterprise customers but also reinforce Ericsson and Orange's long-standing partnership, thereby emerging as a win-win situation for both the entities.



Moving forward, Ericsson intends to invest in strengthening its portfolio and expanding global footprint. The company is benefiting from accelerated 5G deployments in North-East Asia, North America and Europe. It currently has 139 commercial 5G agreements with communication service providers and 86 live 5G networks in 43 countries.



The company is witnessing a healthy business momentum, based on its strategy to increase investments in 5G, thereby enabling new use cases in IoT and Big Data. Also, investments in research and development have established the industry player as a leader in 5G. Its patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio. Such bullish trends are expected to bode well for the Swedish entity in the long run.



