Ericsson (ERIC) & TPG Team Up to Mitigate Network Disruptions

Ericsson ERIC has inked a multi-year agreement with TPG Telecom to boost the latter’s capability to mitigate network performance concerns that can disrupt operations, services and communication and offer end users a superior connectivity experience. Notably, TPG Telecom stands as the first telecommunication enterprise in Australia to implement Ericsson's cloud-native and AI-driven analytics tool across its network footprint. The state-of-the-art solution offers On-Demand troubleshooting, robust filtering capabilities and super-fast identification capabilities to address network challenges.



The software features cutting-edge anomaly detection capabilities based on machine learning and artificial intelligence. These advanced functionalities enrich TPG Telecom with greater visibility and contribute to swift and efficient issue resolution. The integrated software probes grant real-time access to data from the dual-mode 5G Core, offering actionable insights that enhance the decision-making process. These attributes reduce the necessity for infrastructure-dependent diagnostics and ensure cost-effectiveness.



Ericsson Expert Analytics currently oversees the monitoring of around 5 million subscribers and provides an in-depth, end-to-end understanding of subscribers’ experiences at an individual level. This system offers detailed insights about subscribers utilizing 4G and 5G Mobile, Fixed Wireless Access, and IoT services leveraging smart data collection features that emphasize predicting, prioritizing and resolving performance issues in real time. This cost-efficient solution is remarkably scalable and robust, ensuring quick adaptability even in unforeseen circumstances.



In essence, fast troubleshooting capabilities ensure a positive customer experience, maintain productivity, optimize resource utilization and enable seamless business continuity without disruptions. Ericsson’s customer-oriented approach to innovation is likely to boost commercial expansion and strengthen its position in the wireless equipment market.



Ericsson is well-positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. It strives to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider with a focused enterprise business. The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio.



Courtesy of investments in R&D, combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It currently has 147 live 5G networks in 63 countries. Its ‘cost and efficiency program’ has been devised to generate higher cost savings. The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness.

