Ericsson (ERIC) to Offer 5G Access to Nex-Tech Wireless

Ericsson ERIC recently inked a deal for an undisclosed amount to help Nex-Tech Wireless bridge the digital gap for a seamless access to 5G technology. The contract is likely to enable the wireless service provider to have a smooth transition from 4G to the super-fast 5G technology, leveraging on the technological prowess of this Sweden-based communication equipment firm.



Nex-Tech Wireless offers high-tech wireless solutions to residents in more than 40 counties of central and western Kansas as well as local coverage to 4 counties in Colorado. It now aims to strengthen its local presence by fortifying 5G capabilities as 5G deployment steadily gains pace across the country. In particular, Ericsson will offer Nex-Tech Wireless 5G Evolved Packet Core and Radio Access Network (RAN), supporting 5G NR Non-standalone (NSA) in key sites in Kansas.



NSA mode enables service providers like Nex-Tech Wireless to leverage their existing network assets rather than deploying a completely new end-to-end 5G network. This is likely to help its subscribers seamlessly transfer to 5G from 4G technology without any service disruption. This, in turn, will empower Nex-Tech Wireless to deliver high-speed connectivity to consumers with 5G-enabled devices.



Ericsson's 5G NR RAN is an integral component of its 5G Platform and includes software support for migration from LTE (Long-Term Evolution), a 4G mobile communications standard, to NR (New Radio), a global 5G standard. It reportedly offers an industry-leading performance on the smallest site footprint with the lowest energy consumption as networks grow in scale and complexity.



Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power as well as site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, supporting communications service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support the real-time, low-latency, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



Moreover, Nex-Tech Wireless will implement the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing (ESS) technology across its network. The ESS technology enables both 4G and 5G to be deployed in the same band and on the same radio through a software upgrade. Ericsson believes that its dynamic solution is the most economically feasible way to deploy 5G on existing bands by proactively allocating spectrum resources between 4G and 5G, based on user demand. The combination of faster commercialization and lower investment requirements has made spectrum sharing an essential part of an operator’s 5G strategies.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson, being one of the premier telecom service providers, is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. Notably, it is the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The stock has lost 16.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 5.2%.





Nevertheless, we remain impressed with the inherent growth potential of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI, T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS and Telenav, Inc. TNAV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Cogent has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 11.5%. It delivered a positive earnings surprise of 15.9%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



T-Mobile has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.7%. It surpassed earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 19.5%.



Telenav delivered a positive earnings surprise of 77.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All



Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.



See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.