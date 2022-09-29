Ericsson (ERIC) to Boost Pine Cellular Network Capabilities

Ericsson ERIC recently inked a contract with Pine Cellular for an undisclosed amount to augment the latter’s network capabilities. The deal will enable the carrier to offer improved mobility and broadband services for a superior customer experience. It will also help to modernize the network infrastructure for 5G-ready products and solutions.



Operating since 1911, Pine Cellular is a leading telecommunications and network service provider of mobile, IPTV and fiber broadband connectivity across southeastern Oklahoma. This premier wireless services provider currently aims to leverage Ericsson Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions for improved network facilities across more than 140 sites in the region.



Ericsson radio solutions will enable Pine Cellular to expand its connectivity footprint, reach more customers and deliver high-speed Internet connectivity to rural America to help bridge the digital divide. This, in turn, will likely ensure low latency and high bandwidth services for superfast data transfer.



Ericsson Radio System comprises hardware, software and services for radio, RAN Compute, antenna system, transport, power and site solutions. It enables smooth and cost-effective migration from 4G to 5G, aiding communication service providers to launch the avant-garde technology and grow 5G coverage fast. The company’s 5G radio access technologies provide the infrastructure required to meet the growing demand for high-bandwidth connections and support real-time, high-reliability communication requirements of mission-critical applications.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and the subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased exponentially. Further, to maintain performance with increased traffic, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson, being one of the premier telecom service providers, is much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity. The company is reportedly the world’s largest supplier of LTE technology with a significant market share and has established a large number of LTE networks worldwide.



The company is focusing on 5G system development and has undertaken many notable endeavors to position itself as a market leader. It believes that the standardization of 5G is the cornerstone for digitizing industries and broadband. Ericsson expects mainstream 4G offerings to give way to 5G technology in the future. It currently has 130 live 5G networks across the globe spanning 56 countries.



