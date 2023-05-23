Ericsson (ERIC) to Boost DNB's Cybersecurity Applications

Ericsson ERIC recently announced that Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has deployed Ericsson Security Manager (ESM) solution to improve cybersecurity of the latter’s 5G network. DNB, a leading telecommunication company based in Malaysia, is the first to deploy ESM technology in the country. 5G network is essential for Malayasia’s digital transformation and with the deployment of ESM solution, DNB aims to ensure the network integrity of the communication infrastructure.



With the increasing dependency on digital services, Internet connectivity has become an integral part of our lives, leading to a surge in data theft and other cyber threats. This poses an imminent risk to enterprises' data and sensitive financial, medical and national security information. Attackers are undertaking dynamic strategies and advanced tactics to breach cybersecurity and to counter that a cutting-edge cyber defense solution must be deployed to mitigate the threat.



ESM is a resilient and comprehensive cybersecurity platform designed to ensure security across end-to-end telecom networks. Ericsson’s cybersecurity solution automates security management and will allow DNB to enjoy greater visibility, control and security compliance monitoring. The successful implementation of the solution will significantly improve the existing network’s security posture with seamless threat management, ensure privacy, mitigate risks and expedite the digital growth of the country.



Ericsson is benefiting from solid 5G momentum worldwide. Investments in research and development (R&D) have established it as a leader in 5G. In the Mobile Networks business, Ericsson plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment dubbed Cloud Software and Services. With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has recently increased. To maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is a need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson solutions are much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. Courtesy of investing in R&D combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology, with 60,000 granted patents and more than 100 signed licensing agreements. It is also focused on stabilizing its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts and investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



The stock has lost 34.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.4%.



