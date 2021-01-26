Ericsson (ERIC) & Telia Launch Industrial Drone Service

Ericsson ERIC and Telia, a leading Nordic communications service provider, recently launched a video streaming service in Sweden for industrial drones operating in challenging environments. This is the latest development in the long-standing partnership between the companies.



Developed with Ericsson ONE’s new drone mobility project, the Telia Drone Inspection Service enables companies to access hard-to-reach places to improve industrial workflows. Ericsson ONE is an internal accelerator for Ericsson’s employees with innovative business ideas.



The solution, which will use Telia’s mobile network, is encrypted between the user and the drone. It will allow real-time drone video captures to be shared securely with multiple people. Site investigators will be able to follow live video feeds and monitor situations closely while improving quality assurance. It will also add new value to companies in a cost-effective and more environmentally-friendly way.



Ericsson ONE and Telia plan to start a development program at the end of January in partnership with several companies. They will experiment with various drone streaming applications to prepare drones for 5G use cases.



Investments in research and development (R&D) have established Ericsson as a leader in 5G network technology. The company is positive on the long-term outlook. It currently has 79 live 5G networks in 40 countries and 124 commercial 5G agreements with communications service providers.



The company’s patent licensing business continues to perform well on the back of a strong intellectual property rights portfolio. In Networks, its ongoing activities are to invest in R&D to safeguard a leading product portfolio and cost leadership; increase investments in automation and serviceability driving down costs; and selectively gain market share based on technology and cost competitiveness.



Other prominent players in the industry include Nokia NOK, Qualcomm QCOM and Juniper Networks JNPR.

