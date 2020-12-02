Ericsson (ERIC) Teams Up With WIND Hellas for 5G in Greece

Ericsson ERIC has secured a five-year 5G core deal from WIND Hellas, covering both the standalone and non-standalone modes of the technology. WIND Hellas is an integrated telecommunications service provider with headquarters in Athens, Greece. Ericsson currently has 70 live 5G networks in 36 countries and 117 commercial 5G agreements with operators.



The Sweden-based telecom equipment provider will modernize WIND Hellas’ 2G/3G/4G packet core and signaling infrastructure. The technology will enable the operator to deploy its first standalone 5G network. Ericsson will install the dual-mode 5G core with full support services, which will allow WIND Hellas to meet customers’ increasing demand for data and pursue new opportunities in the enterprise segment.



Ericsson’s dual-mode 5G core has been built on cloud-native, microservices-based technology and combines Evolved Packet core and 5G core network functions into a multi-access platform. This supports 5G, along with previous generations, for optimized footprint and total cost of ownership efficiency.



Per the agreement, Ericsson will also supply its 5G Business Support System charging solution. The Ericsson charging is a scalable, single convergent online charging system that uses industry standards and protocols. It provides a low-risk but effective way to capture revenue streams and take advantage of business opportunities from traditional telecom services as well as digital services, 5G and IoT.



With Ericsson’s industry-leading solutions, WIND Hellas will be able to automate its network operations, making it future-proof for the 5G era. Ericsson is positive on the long-term outlook. Investments in research and development have established it as a leader in 5G. It projects that four out of every 10 mobile subscriptions in 2026 will be 5G. The company has raised its year-end 2020 estimates for global 5G subscriptions to 220 million, as service providers continue to build their networks.



Ericsson’s latest Mobility Report shows that by the end of 2020, more than 1 billion people will live in an area that has 5G coverage. In 2026, 60% of the world’s population will have access to 5G, with subscriptions forecasted to reach 3.5 billion.



Ericsson has a long-term (three to five years) earnings growth expectation of 28.9% compared with 14% of the industry. The stock has gained 25.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 43.3% in the past six months.







Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



