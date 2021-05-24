Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ericsson (ERIC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.36, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications equipment provider had lost 4.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ERIC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.65 billion, up 15.83% from the year-ago period.

ERIC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $28.53 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +21.88% and +12.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ERIC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.38% higher. ERIC is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ERIC has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.46 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.21, which means ERIC is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that ERIC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Wireless Equipment stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.25 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

