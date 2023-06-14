Ericsson (ERIC) Showcases Industry First Virtualized Cloud RAN

Ericsson ERIC has collaborated with Intel Corporation INTC and Hewlett Packard Enterprise HPE to accelerate Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) advancements. The demonstration was conducted at Ericsson's Open Lab in Ottawa, leveraging 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with vRAN boost and HPE ProLiant DL110 server.



The partnership is committed to developing advanced, resilient and sustainable solutions for future networks and aims to expedite the commercialization of Cloud RAN solutions. The recent test drill is a significant step forward in that direction.



Ericsson Cloud RAN offers communication service providers a feasible option that ensures greater flexibility, scalability in 5G networks and faster delivery of services. By virtualizing the compute components, the network can operate on any hardware, any cloud and any field at any site, enabling the service provider to provide high-quality, consistent network performance and ensuring a premium user experience.



The integration of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with vRAN boost addresses the unique processing demands of RAN. It includes AI and machine learning capabilities, workload performance optimization, load balancing and implementation of dynamic power management. On the other hand, the carrier-grade HPE ProLiant DL110 server enables workload optimization for edge applications that demand low power, high bandwidth and low latency.



Virtualized Cloud RAN technology possesses immense potential and its commercial viability will likely unlock numerous opportunities and use cases across various industries. Successful deployment of the solution will boost digital transformation by enabling faster and more extensive connectivity, even in remote and rural areas.



Ericsson is benefiting from solid 5G momentum worldwide. Investments in research and development (R&D) have established it as a leader in 5G. In the Mobile Networks business, the company plans to capitalize on the convergence of cloud, software and services by merging Digital Services and Managed Services to form a new segment called Cloud Software and Services.



With the emergence of the smartphone market and subsequent usage of mobile broadband, user demand for coverage speed and quality has increased significantly. To maintain superior performance as traffic increases, there is a need for network tuning and optimization. Ericsson’s solutions are much in demand among operators to expand network coverage and upgrade networks for higher speed and capacity.



The company is focused on structural changes that will generate lasting efficiency gains and boost cost competitiveness. Courtesy of steady investments in R&D, combined with operational efficiency, Ericsson has the world’s leading patent portfolio in cellular technology. It also aims to stabilize its IT, cloud and project portfolio and re-establishing profitability in Managed Services by handling existing contracts, as well as investing in automation and artificial intelligence.



The stock has lost 29.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



